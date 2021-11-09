Japan Decides New Novel Coronavirus Alert System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts at a meeting Monday decided on a new five-tier novel coronavirus alert system that better reflects health care availability.

Japan's existing four-tier coronavirus alert system mainly focuses on the number of new infection cases.

"The new system is intended to keep the infection situation at levels that do not put strains on the health care system, with the aim of bringing social and economic activities as well as daily life back to normal" Shigeru Omi, who heads the panel, told reporters after the meeting.

On top of a decline in the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients thanks to progress on vaccinations and approval of effective drugs, "each prefecture has a unique relation between the number of new cases and load on the local health system," Omi said while explaining why new cases will receive less attention.

"The coronavirus situation is entering a new phase," economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who heads the government's fight against the coronavirus, said at the meeting. "We will further strengthen prevention, detection and early treatment to brace for a next wave of infections by assuming the worst-case scenario."

