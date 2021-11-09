Japan's DPFP, Nippon Ishin Agree to Promote Constitutional Debate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), both opposition parties, agreed on Tuesday to work together to promote constitutional debate in Japan.

The agreement was reached when the two sides held their first meeting of their secretaries-general and parliamentary affairs heads within the Diet, the country's parliament.

The parties, which back constitutional amendment debate, also agreed to call on the ruling camp to regularly hold meetings of the commissions on the Constitution in both chambers of the Diet.

The Nippon Ishin side asked the DPFP side to hold talks before the start of a special session of the Diet on Wednesday.

The two sides also agreed to jointly submit to an extraordinary Diet session that will be convened later this year a bill to amend the law on lawmakers' salaries to reduce them by 20 pct. Such a reduction had been implemented following the spread of the novel coronavirus.

