Japan Ruling Parties Agree on Benefits Worth 100,000 Yen

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, at a meeting of their secretaries-general Tuesday broadly agreed to grant 50,000 yen in cash each for people aged 18 or under by the end of the year.

The LDP's Toshimitsu Motegi and Komeito's Keiichi Ishii also agreed to provide by next spring shopping vouchers worth 50,000 yen each for people of that age group that can be used for limited purposes.

The 100,000-yen benefit program, aimed at helping mitigate the impact of the novel coronavirus crisis, will be a major item in a planned economic stimulus package.

Motegi called for setting an annual income cap of 9.6 million yen for receiving the benefits. Ishii stopped short of giving an immediate response, saying that the proposal will be discussed by members of his party.

In addition, they agreed to distribute 100,000 yen to needy households that are exempted from residential tax.

