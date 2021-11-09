Former Nurse Given Indefinite Term for Killing Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court sentenced Tuesday a 34-year-old former nurse to an indefinite prison term for killing three patients at a hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in 2016.

The ruling was handed down by Yokohama District Court Presiding Judge Kazunori Karei to the former nurse, Ayumi Kuboki, in her lay judge trial.

Public prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Kuboki, charging her with killing three elderly patients by injecting antiseptics into intravenous drip bags for them between Sept. 15 and 19, 2016.

Kuboki has also been charged with injecting antiseptics into drip bags for four other patients on Sept. 18-19 the same year.

During her trial, Kuboki has pleaded guilty to the charges and said that she wants to pay for the crimes with her life.

