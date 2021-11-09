Former Nurse Given Indefinite Term for Murdering Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court sentenced Tuesday a 34-year-old former nurse to an indefinite prison term for murdering three patients at a hospital in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in 2016.

The motive of the former nurse, Ayumi Kuboki, "was extremely selfish, and she bears serious criminal responsibility," Yokohama District Court Presiding Judge Kazunori Karei said while handing down his ruling. But he said she has "a potential to reform."

The judge said Kuboki was capable of taking full responsibility for the crimes. She had symptoms of autism spectrum disorder and was in a state of depression at the time, but she had no other mental disorder, he said.

Kuboki's acts were well planned and malicious as she had other innocent nurses administer antiseptics to murder the patients, Karei said.

But the judge noted that Kuboki has pleaded guilty to the charges, told the court that she wants to pay for the crimes with her life and previously had not committed any antisocial acts.

