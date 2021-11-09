Japan Emperor Confers Grand Cordon Medals at Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The award ceremony for the Grand Cordon honors for spring and autumn this year was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, with Emperor Naruhito conferring the medals to eight attending recipients.

The ceremony normally takes place separately for spring and autumn honors. This year, however, the two events were held together due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Five of the eight attendees at the ceremony, held in the palace's "Matsu-no-Ma" state room, are recipients of spring honors and three are awardees of autumn honors.

Among them were Yoshitake Yokokura, former president of the Japan Medical Association, 77, and former Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506> President Hiroaki Takahashi, 80. Both were given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. Takahashi gave a speech, representing the awardees.

"I am very grateful for your many years of hard work in your respective areas and your contributions to the country, society and people," Emperor Naruhito said. The Emperor then walked to the attendees and spoke with each of them.

