Kishida to Unveil Overall Picture of Coronavirus Measures on Fri.

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that his administration will release on Friday an overall picture of its measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which is the top priority for the administration.

The coronavirus measures are expected to feature those to strengthen the country's medical system in preparation for a possible "sixth wave" of infections.

At an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday, Kishida also said he would like to hurry to coordinate with its Komeito ally on new economic measures to adopt them on Nov. 19.

He added that the government aims to draw up a supplementary budget for fiscal 2021 within this month.

The government plans to get the supplementary budget through the Diet, Japan's parliament, by the end of the year to fund the economic measures.

