9 Former Kansai Electric Execs Escape Indictment

Osaka, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The special investigation squad of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office said Tuesday that it has decided not to indict nine former executives of Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> over gift and pay scandals.

The nine include Shosuke Mori, 81, and Makoto Yagi, 72, both former chairman of the regional power utility serving chiefly for the Kinki region, western Japan.

The prosecutors launched probe after a civic group filed special breach-of-trust complaints in late 2019 and in summer 2020 in the wake of respective revelations that executives of the company had received money and goods from a key official of a nuclear power plant-hosting municipality and that retired executives had been paid secret compensation.

Kansai Electric's third-party inquiry panel confirmed last year that 75 officials received cash and goods worth some 360 million yen in total from the late former deputy mayor of the town of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, which hosts the company's nuclear power plant.

The panel concluded that the former deputy mayor offered such gifts to have Kansai Electric place construction work orders with companies close to him in return.

