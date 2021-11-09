Japan Medical Costs Rise to Record 44.3 T. Yen in FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Medical fees paid to hospitals and clinics in Japan in fiscal 2019 grew 2.3 pct from the preceding year to a record 44,389.5 billion yen, the health ministry said in a final report Tuesday.

In the year to March 2020, per capita medical expenses rose 2.5 pct to 351,800 yen, also a record high.

The country's medical costs exceeded 40 trillion yen for the seventh consecutive year, reflecting the aging of its population and advances in medical technologies.

The COVID-19 pandemic had little impact on the fiscal 2019 results as the novel coronavirus was not fully spreading in the country at the time.

Medical costs for people aged 65 or over came to 27,062.9 billion yen, accounting for some 60 pct of the total. Per capita expenses stood at 754,200 yen for people in the age group, far more than 191,900 yen for those aged 64 or under.

