After Election Win, Kishida to Launch 2nd Cabinet Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, revitalized by a general election victory, will be re-elected at a special session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and launch his second cabinet on Wednesday.

Kishida, 64, is eager to make all-out efforts to introduce an economic stimulus package, including a cash handout program, and prepare for a possible resurgence of the novel coronavirus to produce results ahead of next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

"It was a very significant achievement" that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party maintained a so-called absolute stable majority by winning 261 seats in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, Kishida, also LDP president, said at a meeting of LDP executives on Tuesday.

"We want to continue making efforts while keeping in mind that we've received a mandate from the public," added Kishida, who called the election only days after taking office in early October.

For his second cabinet, Kishida plans to appoint former education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as foreign minister. Kishida has been concurrently serving as foreign minister since Toshimitsu Motegi left the post to become LDP secretary-general right after the Lower House election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]