Kishida's New Panels Stirring Confusion in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government panels set up to achieve Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's key policies are causing confusion as the roles of each group are unclear.

In a press conference Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced the establishment of four panels--on the "digital garden city state" initiative, on the acceleration of digital, regulatory and administrative reforms, on a social security system for all generations and on raising the wages of nurses, elderly care workers and nursery teachers.

The first meeting of the social security panel was convened soon afterward, with Kishida urging members to "give honest opinions."

Just last month, Kishida launched the Council for New Form of Capitalism Realization, aiming to hammer out details of the "new form of capitalism" and "positive cycle of growth and distribution" proposals featured in his campaigns in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race in September and the Oct. 31 general election.

The council is chaired by Kishida himself and comprises cabinet members as well as academic and other experts.

