Japan, Others Fail to Agree Phasing Out Gasoline Cars at COP26

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan was among several countries that did not sign a COP26 statement pledging to phase out sales of new gasoline cars and sell only zero emission vehicles by 2040, according to the British government.

At the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, major automobile exporters Japan and Germany, along with the United States and China, the world's two biggest markets for vehicles, did not agree to the plan. This may dampen the global momentum for the rapid shift to electric vehicles.

Japan has been careful about limiting automobile sales to EVs as the country has many companies that are strong in making gasoline-electric hybrid cars.

Meanwhile, 24 countries, including Britain, Canada, Sweden, New Zealand and Uruguay, signed the statement, the British government said.

Britain has been calling on advanced countries to work toward all sales of new passenger cars and large-sized vehicles being of zero emissions models by 2035 and on developing nations to do this by 2040.

