Over 12.9 M. Users Hit by NTT Docomo's Oct. Service Disruption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc.'s nationwide service disruption last month hit a total of over 12.9 million users, the company said in a report submitted to the communications ministry Wednesday.

NTT Docomo said that the incident disrupted the lines of approximately one million people. As bad connections occurred as well before and after the peak of the service disruption, phone calls and data communications were affected for a total of about 4.6 million users and more than 8.3 million users, respectively.

The ministry, which believes the large-scale service disruption amounted to a "serious incident" under the telecommunications business law, plans to decide administrative punishment on the unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> after carefully examining the report.

Eight NTT Docomo executives will voluntarily return part of their remuneration. President Motoyuki Ii will pay back 20 pct of his pay for a month. "We once again apologize" for the trouble, Senior Vice President Hiroshi Kobayashi told an online press conference.

NTT Docomo initially said roughly two million subscribers were totally unable to use its services during the disruption. In the report, the company revised the number to about one million and newly showed the estimated numbers of people who had bad connections.

