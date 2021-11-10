Japan Average Pump Price Up for 10th Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday came to 169.0 yen per liter, up 0.3 yen from week before and rising for the 10th straight week, government data showed Wednesday.

The average price reached the 169-yen level for the first time since August 2014, according to the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The spike reflects a surge in crude oil prices.

