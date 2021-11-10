Japan's Parliament Re-Elects Kishida as Prime Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, re-elected Fumio Kishida, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, as prime minister on Wednesday.

Kishida, who first took office as prime minister in early October, was named to the top government post again by both chambers of the Diet at respective plenary meetings.

Also at the Lower House plenary session, former LDP Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda and former trade minister Banri Kaieda of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan were elected speaker and vice speaker of the Lower House, respectively.

Kishida will become the 101st prime minister of Japan.

His first cabinet resigned en masse after a special Diet session was convened earlier on Wednesday following the Oct. 31 general election for the Lower House. Under the Constitution, a cabinet must resign en masse when the first Diet session is convened following a Lower House general election.

