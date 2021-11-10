Kishida Launches His Second Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched his second cabinet on Wednesday, after being re-elected to the top government post in parliament earlier in the day.

The Kishida administration is now getting down to mounting tasks including bracing for a possible sixth COVID-19 wave and recovering the country's economy from the pandemic's fallout.

The government and the ruling coalition aim to pass a supplementary budget to finance a planned economic package during an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to start in early December.

Kishida took office on Oct. 4 and won a fresh mandate from the public in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament. He was re-elected as prime minister in a special parliamentary session.

For his second cabinet, Kishida appointed former education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as foreign minister, while reappointing all other ministers.

