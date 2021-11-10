Landowners Accused of Murders over Fatal Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Families of victims of a fatal mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, filed a criminal complaint Wednesday accusing the current and former owners of the land plot where the mudslide began of committing murders.

The complaint was filed with local police by five family members of six of the 26 people killed in the July mudslide.

According to the complaint, the current owner and the former owner, who had the land plot until 2011 and created a soil mound there, had left the soil mound while knowing that it could lead to a mudslide and cause deaths to residents unless safety measures are taken.

The owners should be charged with murders due to the inactions, the complaint said.

"No day goes by without thinking of my daughter," Yoko Koiso, one of the five bereaved family members, told reporters. "I think this was a murder," said Koiso, the 71-year-old mother of Yuki Nishizawa, who was killed in the mudslide at the age of 44.

