Tokyo Confirms 25 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 25 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, unchanged from a week before.
No new deaths were reported among infected people in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 23.1 as of the day, up 13.8 pct from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 10, the same as Tuesday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]