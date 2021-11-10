Tokyo Confirms 25 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 25 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, unchanged from a week before.

No new deaths were reported among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 23.1 as of the day, up 13.8 pct from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 10, the same as Tuesday.

