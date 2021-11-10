Tokyo Confirms 25 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, unchanged from a week before.

No new deaths were reported among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 13.8 pct from a week earlier to 23.1. There were 10 severely ill patients, unchanged from Tuesday.

Across Japan, 205 new infection cases were reported. There were three new COVID-19 deaths.

The number of very ill patients in the country fell by three from Tuesday to 96, the second straight day below 100.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]