S. Korea's Lee Rejects Security Cooperation with Japan

Seoul, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Key South Korean presidential election candidate Lee Jae-myung effectively rejected security cooperation among South Korea, United States and Japan on Wednesday.

Gyeonnggi Governor Lee, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's candidate in the presidential election next March, said he clearly opposes a military alliance among South Korea, United States and Japan.

South Korea has a military alliance with the United States, but whether Japan should be allowed to join should be considered very carefully, Lee told a news conference in Seoul.

His remarks are taken to signal his effective opposition to security cooperation that includes Japan.

Lee asked whether Japan is a friend of South Korea that can always be trusted and why Tokyo keeps raising the issue of islets controlled by South Korea. The Sea of Japan islands, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, are claimed by Tokyo.

