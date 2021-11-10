COP26 Draft Deal Calls for Accelerated Efforts to Quit Coal

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Britain, the chair of the ongoing COP26 international climate change talks, unveiled Wednesday a draft deal calling on participating countries to speed up efforts to end coal power generation.

The draft urges countries taking part in the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, to "accelerate the phasing-out of coal."

The document also says it "resolves to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius" from pre-industrial times while recognizing that limiting the temperature rise to that level by 2100 "requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45 pct by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net zero around mid-century."

"The impacts of climate change will be much lower at the temperature increase of 1.5 degrees compared to 2 degrees," it stressed.

If the abolition of coal plants is endorsed as an official agreement at the conference, Japan will come under stronger international pressure because its government plans to have coal power generation meet 20 pct of the country's electricity demand in 2030, critics said.

