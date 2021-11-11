Japan's Kishida Ready for Early U.S. Visit to Deepen Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is resolved to deepen the Japan-U.S. alliance, the cornerstone of Japan's foreign policy, by visiting the United States early for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Kishida hopes to make the trip possibly before an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened in early December, planning to kick off full-fledged "Kishida diplomacy" under his second cabinet, launched Wednesday after his Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the Oct. 31 general election.

Meanwhile, he is expected to take both hard and soft approaches toward China, which is increasing its economic and military influence.

"We'll work together to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance further and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Kishida told a press conference Wednesday, showing his eagerness to visit the United States as soon as possible.

"We'll say what we have to say and engage in resolute diplomacy" in dealing with China and Russia, he said.

