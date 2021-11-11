Japanese Panel OKs Pfizer Vaccine for Booster Shot

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday approved the use of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for a third shot for people aged 18 or older.

The ministry will give its formal approval as early as Thursday. A separate ministry panel will meet Monday to discuss whether to cover the booster shot with public expenses.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for the first two doses for those aged 12 or older in Japan.

The minimum age for the booster shot will be set at 18 for the time being mainly due to a lack of clinical data on younger people. The ministry will consider lowering the minimum age when additional data become available.

The booster shots will be administered to those who received their second shots at least six months ago, starting in December with medical workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]