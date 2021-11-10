Kishida Pledges Aid to Struggling People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Wednesday pledged to provide financial assistance to students and other people struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic as he launched his second cabinet following late last month's general election.

Earlier in the day, Kishida was re-elected to the top government post during a special session of parliament convened after the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, its lower chamber.

The Kishida administration is now getting down to mounting tasks including bracing for a possible sixth COVID-19 wave and recovering the country's economy from the pandemic's fallout.

The government and the ruling coalition aim to pass a supplementary budget to finance a planned economic package during an extraordinary parliamentary session expected to start in early December.

Kishida took office on Oct. 4 and won a fresh mandate from the public in the Lower House election.

