LDP to Fortify System for Constitutional Reforms

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said he has instructed the LDP to beef up its system for promoting constitutional reforms.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kishida said that his party will strengthen such a system, after the LDP, its coalition partner, Komeito, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People, which are all positive about constitutional reforms, secured more than a combined two-thirds majority in the 465-seat House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in the Oct. 31 general election.

Any proposal to change the Constitution needs to be approved by at least two-thirds of members in each of the two parliamentary chambers before it is put to a national referendum. The next election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, will be held in summer next year.

"We'll work to further encourage national debate and active parliamentary discussions" on amending the Constitution, Kishida said.

He also touched on party reforms, which were included in his campaign promises during the LDP presidential election in September this year.

