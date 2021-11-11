Japan Aiming to Put COVID-19 Pill into Practical Use by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will aim to put molnupiravir, an oral COVID-19 drug, into practical use in the country by the end of this year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Kishida said that the government regards the pill as the trump card in the coming fight against the epidemic.

A total of 1.6 million doses of molnupiravir will be provided to hospitals and other medical care providers in Japan once the health ministry gives its approval for the drug's administration in the country.

If approved, molnupiravir will be the first orally taken COVID-19 drug to come into practical use in Japan.

Major U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co., which is developing molnupiravir, also said Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with the Japanese government on the drug's supply to the country. The deal was worth 1.2 billion dollars. The company will shortly file an application for the drug's approval in Japan.

