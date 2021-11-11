Kishida's 2nd Cabinet Fully Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's second cabinet fully kicked off operations Thursday, following its launch the previous day, with his government holding the first meeting of a panel on its "digital garden city state" initiative.

"We aim to establish advanced digital platforms as public infrastructure and support the digitalization of regional areas by taking every possible measure utilizing the platforms," he said at the meeting.

"We will fully utilize a subsidy program that would be newly set up as part of planned fresh economic measures" in order to promote remote medical care, education and work, and prepare digital foundations such as data centers, he added. The panel is headed by Kishida.

Launching the digital garden city state initiative is one of the pillars of a growth strategy included in an emergency proposal drawn up by the Council for New Form of Capitalism Realization, also headed by Kishida, on Monday.

The garden city initiative is aimed at revitalizing regional economies through digital technologies. The garden city initiative panel plans to draw up by year-end measures that will be taken in the near future and reach a conclusion next spring.

