Abe Succeeds Hosoda as Head of LDP's Biggest Faction

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on Thursday officially named chief of the biggest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to succeed Hiroyuki Hosoda.

The move was decided at the day's general meeting of the faction. The Hosoda faction was renamed the Abe faction.

The change came as Hosoda is expected to leave the faction, as he was elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, following the Oct. 31 general election for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Abe quit the faction when he became president of the LDP in 2012.

"The faction has supported the backbone of Japan's politics for half a century, and its members have worked hard in unity," Abe said at the meeting. "I'm prepared to join hands with you so that we can pass down this proud country to the next generation," he said.

