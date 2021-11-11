Kishida Eyeing New Subsidies for Local Digitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled Thursday a plan to set up a new subsidy program to help resolve challenges facing regional areas using digital technologies.

Kishida proposed the idea at the first meeting of his government's panel on the "digital garden city state" initiative, as his second cabinet fully started off following its inauguration the previous day. The panel, headed by the prime minister, plans to draw up an outline of details of the initiative by year-end and finalize the ideas in the spring of 2022.

"We aim to establish advanced digital platforms for use as public infrastructure and support the digitalization of regional areas by taking all possible steps utilizing the platforms," he said, adding, "The initiative is the most important pillar of our growth strategy for realizing a new form of capitalism."

The government will include the new subsidy program in its fresh economic stimulus package, to be compiled Nov. 19. The subsidies will be used to back up local communities' efforts to resolve a spate of challenges, such as creating jobs and expanding education opportunities, through the use of digital technologies.

Specifically, the government hopes to help regional communities set up digital platforms, including facilities for 5G large-capacity ultrahigh-speed wireless communications networks and data centers, in an effort to facilitate remote work, education and medical care.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]