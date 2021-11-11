Russia Aware of Activities of Japan Defense Attaches: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Russian intelligence services are aware of activities of Japanese defense attaches in Moscow, including meetings with a former Russian journalist indicted for treason in July 2020, the Interfax news agency has reported.

The intelligence services have access to records of contacts over a few years between Ivan Safronov, a former journalist at the Kommersant newspaper, and Japanese defense attaches in Moscow, the news agency said on Wednesday, quoting an informed source.

Interfax also reported the names of the defense attaches and other Japanese officials who were in contact with Safronov.

Through the report, the intelligence services may be warning against Japan's information gathering activities in Russia.

The source also revealed part of the information on when and where the contacts took place, as well as what was discussed on these occasions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]