Japan-Born Scientist Manabe to Receive Nobel Prize on Dec. 6

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese-born scientist Syukuro Manabe will receive the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics in Washington on Dec. 6, the Nobel Foundation has said.

The award ceremony for Manabe, a senior meteorologist at Princeton University in the United States, and some other laureates will be livestreamed online from 3 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT).

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Nobel Prize winners, like last year’s, will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries, instead of the usual venue of Stockholm.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Peace Prize is slated to be awarded to co-winners Philippine journalist Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of a Russian newspaper, in Oslo on Dec. 10.

