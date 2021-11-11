Japan Welcomes U.S.-China Joint Declaration on Emission Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government "welcomes" a joint declaration adopted by the United States and China to accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

The joint declaration was released on Wednesday at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

On an agreement reached by over 20 countries at COP26 to sell only zero-emission vehicles from 2040 at the latest, Matsuno told a news conference that Japan did not join the accord as it "limits the range of options for the future."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]