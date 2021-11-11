Japan Reports 216 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Thursday.

The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by four from Wednesday to 92.

In Tokyo alone, 31 new infection cases were reported, an increase of 17 from a week before. There was one new death.

In the capital, the seven-day average of new infection cases rose 32.6 pct from a week earlier to 25.6. The number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by one from Wednesday to nine.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 64 new infection cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]