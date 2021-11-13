Lucky Bags for 2022 New Year in Japan Feature Experiences

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Department store operators in Japan will be selling as "fukubukuro" New Year's lucky bags for 2022 a wide variety of experiences that meet new lifestyles brought by the novel coronavirus crisis, like workation.

While those sold for the 2021 New Year featured products and services that helped consumers enjoy themselves at home amid the pandemic, some lucky bags for the coming year will take people outside as the number of COVID-19 cases has dwindled, at least for now.

The Seibu main store in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, run by Sogo & Seibu Co., will offer for 10,000 yen a lucky bag that allows buyers to stay at a resort hotel in the central prefecture of Nagano at the bottom of the Yatsugatake mountain range for workation, a mixture of work and vacation that came into the spotlight after the coronavirus outbreak.

The fukubukuro, to be sold by lottery to three couples, provides six straight nights in a deluxe twin room that normally costs at least 17,000 yen per night, breakfast, a sky view from the bathroom window and fresh forest air on the balcony.

Applications for the bag will be accepted at the store for the first three days of 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]