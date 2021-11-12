Research Papers on Climate Change to Be Available to Public for Free

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 15 major academic publishers around the world have launched an online platform offering the public free access to important academic papers on climate change.

The move came on the sidelines of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

The collection of research papers available on the platform "connects the general public around the world to information that is impartial and trustworthy," according to a new release on the launch of the platform.

The Climate Change Knowledge Cooperative platform "provides easy-to-understand research summaries to help everyone understand and act on climate change science," the statement said.

The papers available on the website include an article by Japan-born scientist Syukuro Manabe, a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics.

