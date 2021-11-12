Ohtani Wins First Silver Slugger Award as DH

Newsfrom Japan

Carlsbad, California, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has won this year's Silver Slugger Award as top designated hitter in the American League, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

It is the first time for the 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels star to win the honor. He became the second Japanese to receive the Silver Slugger Award after baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki, a former Seattle Mariners player, who won the award in the outfielder category in 2001, 2007 and 2009.

The Silver Slugger Award is given to the best offensive player at each position in each league. The winners are selected by votes from the manager and three coaches of each MLB team.

Ohtani played in 155 games as a hitter this season, marking a .257 batting average and recording 46 homers, 100 RBIs, 103 runs and 26 stolen bases. He hit eight triples, tying for the MLB lead.

In the American League, the Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez won this year's Silver Slugger Award as catcher, after scoring 48 homers and 121 RBIs to finish the season as league leader in the two categories. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who tied with Perez for most home runs in the season, was also named a Silver Slugger Award winner.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]