Japan May Convene Extra Diet Session Dec. 6

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition are considering convening an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, Dec. 6, a senior ruling bloc official said Friday.

They hope to have the session run for about two weeks, chiefly for discussions on and enactment of a planned fiscal 2021 supplementary budget to finance fresh economic stimulus measures including 100,000-yen benefits per person for people aged 18 or under.

At the extra session, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, is slated to deliver a policy speech, which will be followed by question-and-answer sessions at plenary meetings of both Diet chambers, to be attended by representatives of the ruling and opposition parties.

The prime minister will engage in a full-scale debate with opposition parties under a question-and-answer format for the first time since taking office.

