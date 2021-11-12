Ex-Japanese Princess Mako to Leave for U.S. on Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Mako Komuro, a former Japanese princess, and her husband Kei, plan to leave for the United States on Sunday, informed sources said Friday.

Mako and Kei, both 30, plan to depart Japan from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in the morning to go to New York, where Kei works for a law firm as an employee from September.

Kei returned to Japan on Sept. 27 to marry Mako, the first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. After their marriage Oct. 26, the two were living in an apartment in Tokyo and preparing for their life in the United States.

They also attended the funeral of Tatsuhiko Kawashima, Mako's grandfather and professor emeritus at Gakushuin University, who died Nov. 4.

Kei failed a New York state bar examination in July and has told those close to him that he will take the exam again next February, sources said.

