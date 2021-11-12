Kishida Govt Adopts Overall Picture of COVID-19 Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration Friday adopted an overall picture of its novel coronavirus countermeasures to better prepare for a possible sixth wave of COVID-19 infections in Japan.

The package included a plan to have some 37,000 hospital beds secured for COVID-19 patients by the end of this month to increase the availability of such hospital beds by 30 pct from the peak level in summer this year, when the country was hit by the fifth wave of infections.

If the country faces the worst case scenario in which the spread of infections puts strains on medical care systems, the government will implement strong movement restrictions, including a drastic review of public transportation service schedules.

"What's important is to assume the worst case scenario and prepare for a possible next wave of infections," Kishida said at a meeting of his government's coronavirus response headquarters, where the overall picture of the government's antivirus measures was adopted.

"We'll urgently secure enough medical care availability to cope with a doubling of the infectivity of the coronavirus," he said.

