Japan to Resume Active Promotion of HPV Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's health ministry concluded on Friday that the ministry should resume actively promoting vaccinations against the human papillomavirus, or HPV, the main cause of cervical cancer.

The ministry is now expected soon to resume the active promotion, which has been suspended since 2013.

In April 2013, Japan introduced an HPV vaccination program for girls in the sixth grade of elementary school to the first grade of high school.

In June that year, however, the expert panel decided to stop actively promoting HPV vaccinations, in the face of a series of reports that recipients developed body aches and other symptoms.

On Oct. 1 this year, the panel agreed that that there was no factor to prevent the active promotion as the safety and efficacy of HPV vaccines had been confirmed in Japan and abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]