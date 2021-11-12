Kishida Cabinet's Approval Rate Rises to 47.1 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion survey showed Friday that the public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet came to 47.1 pct in November, up 6.8 percentage points from the previous survey, conducted soon after he took office early last month.

The disapproval rate stood at 21.3 pct, up 2.5 points, according to the November survey, carried out over four days through Monday. The proportion of people who answered neither or said they do not know stood at 31.6 pct, down 9.2 points.

The rise in the approval rate came apparently because respondents held somewhat higher hopes for Kishida to implement policy measures, after he retained power through his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the Oct. 31 general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, pundits said.

A recent plunge in the number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the country may also have helped raise the support rate, they said.

Kishida was re-elected prime minister in votes at the Diet on Wednesday and launched his second cabinet the same day.

