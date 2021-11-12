40 Pct Positive about Ex-Princess Mako’s Marriage: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll showed on Friday that 43.7 pct of respondents are positive about the recent marriage of former Japanese Princess Mako to Kei Komuro.

According to the interview-based survey, held in November, 26.5 pct of respondents said they did not support the marriage while 29.8 pct said they had no opinion or did not know.

The first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko married Komuro on Oct. 26. She left the Imperial Family upon marriage.

The two were initially scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony in November 2018, but their marriage was postponed due to a financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother and her former fiance.

The survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 or older across Japan. Valid answers were received from 63.5 pct of them.

