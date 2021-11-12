Job Offers to High School Students in Japan Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of jobs offered to high school students in Japan hoping to start working after their graduation in March 2022 stood at around 369,000 as of the end of September, down 0.3 pct from the end of October last year, the labor ministry said Friday.

The fall came after the number dropped by some 20 pct last year in its fastest decline in 11 years. Companies, mainly those in the services sector, are still cautious about hiring due to the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of job offers fell 10 pct in the accommodation and restaurant sector and 8.3 pct in the living and entertainment sector. In the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 30 pct of the total, job offers grew 9.3 pct.

By prefecture, Kagawa logged a 9.8 pct fall while Yamanashi marked a 12.1 pct increase.

The number of job-seeking students fell 9.2 pct to around 138,000. “Like last year, the pandemic may have prompted many students to opt to study at universities or vocational schools or work in the public sector,” a ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]