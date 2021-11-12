Nobel Laureate Honjo, Ono Pharma Settle Patent Royalty Suit

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nobel Prize winner Tasuku Honjo and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. <4528> settled Friday their lawsuit over patent rayalties for cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo.

The Osaka-based drug maker will pay Honjo, special professor at Kyoto University, 5 billion yen in settlement and donate 23 billion yen to a fund the university will set up to support young researchers.

In June last year, Honjo filed a damages lawsuit against Ono with Osaka District Court, demanding that the company pay about 26.2 billion yen.

Honjo claimed that Ono paid him only 1 pct of settlement money it received from a U.S. firm in an Opdivo patent infringement litigation although the drug maker should have offered 40 pct.

Ono rebutted that it had proposed to pay 40 pct of the money but Honjo turned it down. As a result, the company paid him 1 pct under the 2006 licensing terms, it said.

