Japan Confirms 201 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 201 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.

The country had 87 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of five from Thursday.

In Tokyo alone, 22 new infection cases were reported, a fall of three from a week before. No new deaths were confirmed.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by one from Thursday to eight. The seven-day average of new cases rose 29.4 pct from a week before to 25.1.

Elsewhere in Japan, 26 new cases were confirmed in Osaka Prefecture and 22 new cases in Hokkaido.

