Japan Confirms This Season's 3rd Bird Flu Outbreak

Kagoshima, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, said Monday that it has confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic at a chicken farm in the city of Izumi.

It was the third confirmed bird flu case at a poultry farm in Japan this season and the second in the prefecture.

The prefectural government will cull some 11,000 chickens at the farm. After infections were found at the farm in a simple test, the bird flu virus was confirmed likely to be highly pathogenic through a genetic test.

On Saturday, bird flu infections were confirmed at another Izumi chicken farm, which is some 2.5 kilometers from the facility where the third outbreak was found. This season's first confirmed case occurred at a chicken farm in the city of Yokote, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, earlier this month.

Kagoshima is one of Japan's largest production areas for chickens for eggs and broilers. The local economy could suffer a significant blow from a possible further spread of bird flu infections.

