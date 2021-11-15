INTERVIEW: Japan's Justice Minister Vows to Reform Immigration Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will reform its Immigration Services Agency steadily and rapidly following the death of a Sri Lankan woman at a detention facility, Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said in a recent interview with Jiji Press and other media outlets.

"I feel pain when I think about the feelings of the bereaved family," Furukawa said of the Sri Lankan woman, Wishma Sandamali, who died in March at the age of 33 while being detained at an immigration facility in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, for overstaying her visa.

"Such an incident must never happen again," he said.

Furukawa said, "We're at a stage where we're making the immigration agency implement improvement measures shown in an investigation report" that it compiled over the case.

He said his ministry remains committed to taking legislative steps to address the urgent issue of long-term detentions of illegal immigrants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]