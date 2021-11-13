Japan to Allow Large-Scale Events at Full Capacity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to allow large-scale events to operate at full capacity on condition that COVID-19 preventive measures are taken, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The COVID-19 countermeasures include preventing spectators from making loud voices and ensuring that a venue is ventilated.

Currently, large-scale events are allowed to operate with a maximum of 5,000 spectators or at 50 pct capacity, whichever is greater.

Up to 10,000 spectators will be allowed in areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency if infection prevention measures are in place. In areas in a pre-emergency stage, up to 20,000 spectators will be allowed.

The new rules are expected to take effect as early as this month, the sources said.

