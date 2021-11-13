Japan, U.S. to Start Talks to Review Extra Steel Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government announced Friday that it will launch talks with Japan that could lead to a review of its additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Japan.

Japanese and U.S. ministers are set to meet in Tokyo on Monday to start full-fledged talks on the matter.

They are also expected to reaffirm the two countries’ cooperation to counter China, which is regarded by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden as the most serious competitor to the United States.

In 2018, the administration of then U.S. President Donald Trump introduced the extra tariffs under Section 232 of the country’s 1962 Trade Expansion Act, which allows import restrictions on grounds of security.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, both scheduled to visit Japan on Monday for the first time since assuming office, released a joint statement Friday.

