Hayashi, Blinken Confirm Importance of Taiwan Stability

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in phone talks held Saturday Japan time, confirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, where China has been increasing military pressure on Taiwan.

In the talks, which lasted about 30 minutes, Hayashi and Blinken agreed to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and work together to address issues related to China.

The two held talks for the first time since Hayashi took office Wednesday.

Blinken reiterated that the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are covered by Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which stipulates U.S. defense obligations to Japan. Beijing also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

Hayashi called for U.S. cooperation toward the resolution of the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago. Blinken offered his support on the matter.

